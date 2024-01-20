Navneet Malik on shooting in Gujarat for 'Aankh Micholi': It will be a visual treat

MUMBAI: Actor Navneet Malik, who will be seen as the lead character in the upcoming show ‘Aankh Micholi’ has opened up on the ‘exciting’ shooting experience in Dwarka and Junagadh, Gujarat, and said that it will be a visual treat for the audience.



The undercover cop saga stars Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik in the lead.

Navneet, who plays the role of Sumedh in the show visited Dwarka and Junagadh for the special sequence of the show ‘Aankh Micholi’.

The actor who was seen in the action thriller ‘The Freelancer’ said: “It was quite an exciting experience. In order for it to have a realistic touch, we shot several sequences in the lanes of Dwarka and Junagadh, as the show is set in Gujarat.”

“We shot some action sequences too. It will be a visual treat for the audience,” he added.

The shooting locations will surely captivate the audience, and they can expect edge-of-the-seat thrills and chills. The real location will set the perfect backdrop for the story, and watching the beautiful landscape of Dwarka on the screen is surely going to be a visual delight for the audience.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, ‘Aankh Micholi’ will air on Star Plus from January 22.