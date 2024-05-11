Navneet Malik of 'The Freelancer' wraps up Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'The Virgin Tree'

MUMBAI: Actor Navneet Malik, who is portraying the younger version of Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming film ‘The Virgin Tree’, has completed shooting for the film.

The actor expressed that it’s an honour for him to step into the shoes of Sanjay after Ranbir Kapoor did so in the 2018 film ‘Sanju’.

Navneet’s appearance in the film draws inspiration from Sanjay’s iconic ‘Rocky’ look, which further adds to the authenticity of his portrayal.

Reflecting on his experience working on the film and with Sanjay, Navneet said: “It’s been an incredible journey portraying the younger version of Sanjay Dutt on screen. After Ranbir Kapoor, it feels like a great honour to step into his shoes for this role.”

“Working with Sanjay has been a dream come true. He is not just a phenomenal actor but also a wonderful human being. The shooting experience was nothing short of amazing,” he added.

One of the film’s highlights is Malik’s romantic storyline with Mouni Roy, which adds a layer of intrigue to the narrative.

The shoot for ‘The Virgin Tree’ took place in Mumbai and Pune.

Directed by Siddhant Kumar Sachdev, the film is a horror comedy.