Nani's Saripodha Sanivaram trailer promises an action feast

CHENNAI: With just a couple of weeks left until the release of Saripodha Sanivaram, the makers unveiled the trailer for the film on Tuesday. Starring Nani as the lead, SJ Suryah plays a pivotal role in the film.

The 3-minute trailer hints at a cat-and-mouse game between SJS and Nani. The cuts promise wholesome entertainment with high-octane action sequences.

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, Vivek Athreya is helming the film. This marks the second collaboration for the director and lead actor duo after Ante Sundaraniki.

Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead in the film.

Murali G handles the cinematography, and Karthika Srinivas is looking after the cuts. Jakes Bejoy, of Jana Gana Mana fame, composes the music for the film. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Nani also has a film with Srikanth Odela in the pipeline.