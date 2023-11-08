Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK109' commences shooting

HYDERABAD: Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming feature, tentatively titled ‘NBK109’, has now finally gone on floors as it began its shooting on Wednesday.



Taking to his X, formerly Twitter, the film’s producer Naga Vamsi announced the commencement and wrote: “Lights Camera Action! Blood Bath Ka Brand Name. Violence Ka Visiting Card. Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu & @dirbobby’s #NBK109 Shoot Begins from today!”

Marking the beginning of the shooting, he also shared a picture of the film’s poster which features a war axe with a wooden handle, adorned with a silver pendant and two glass panels.

In the panels, the shadowy visage of two fighters engaging in an epic duel can be seen. Most likely a kind of medieval fantasy film, it has been highlighted that bloodshed and violence will form a key part of the feature.

Fresh off the success of his most recent outing ‘Bhagvanth Kesari’, this film will mark another epic feature by the superstar. Most of the film’s details are under wraps including details of cast and crew.

The film will be directed by Bobby Kolli (real name K.S Ravindra) who recently directed the blockbuster film ‘Waltair Veerayya’. Marking his sixth directorial venture, ‘NBK109’ will be produced by Sithara Entertainment and presented by Srikara Studios.