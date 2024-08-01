Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal team up for 'NBK 109'

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and actress Pragya Jaiswal are set to reunite for the upcoming tentatively titled film 'NBK 109'. The two were earlier seen in the Telugu blockbuster movie 'Akhanda'.

'NBK 109' is directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi, this Telugu action drama also stars Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

Pragya's role in 'Akhanda' not only earned her critical acclaim but also became one of the highest-grossing films in her career.

Talking about her role in the film alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya said: "I am thrilled to be reuniting with Nandamuri Balakrishna sir and working under the direction of Bobby Kolli. 'NBK 109' is a fantastic project, and such a talented ensemble with Bobby Deol and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. I can't wait for the audience to see what we have in store."

Apart from 'NBK 109', the actress has multiple projects in the pipeline. She is set to share the screen with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Punjabi star Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan in the upcoming Bollywood film 'Khel Khel Mein'. The film is set to release in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day where it will clash with the legacy horror-comedy film 'Stree 2'.