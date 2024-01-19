Namrata Sheth crafted emotionally charged playlist for her role in 'Karmma Calling'

MUMBAI: Actress Namrata Sheth has decoded the intensive preparation she underwent to perfectly fit the role of Karma Talwar in the show 'Karmma Calling', and revealed how she prepared a playlist of songs to get connected to her character emotionally.

Full of emotional turmoil and driven by a strong motive, the character of Karma Talwar is the most complex character in the show, and stepping into her skin has been quite a challenge for Namrata.

Opening up about the same, Namrata said: “The character prep for Karma was very intensive, it was a very challenging character to play. Even though she has been through a lot and there is a lot of hardness in her, there is also a lot of brokenness and vulnerability.”

In order to get the balance, Namrata did tons of readings, to understand each scene, and graphed it out with a lot of discussions with director Ruchi Narain.

“A lot of intensive emotional work to kind of understand what she was feeling at every point in her life. I would listen to a lot of music. I had made a playlist of songs that I felt connected to what Karma is going through emotionally. On the way to the set, I would listen to those songs constantly,” she shared.

Namrata added: “I kind of had to keep thinking about it and stay in that mindset, which organically started coming to me very naturally by the end of the shoot. It didn't feel like I had to stay in character, it almost became second nature to me to behave the way Karma would behave.”

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D'souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

‘Karmma Calling’ will stream from January 26, on Disney+ Hotstar.