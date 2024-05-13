'Namacool' trailer: Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Koul-starrer is saga of friendship, college life

MUMBAI: The makers of Ritam Shrivastava's directorial comedy-drama series 'Namacool', starring Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, and Aaron Koul unveiled the trailer on Monday.

Set in Lucknow, the series revolves around two friends, Mayank and Piyush, who want fame and popularity as they enter their second year of college.

In the trailer, the two friends can be seen coming across a series of hilarious events and misfortunes. There is comedy, romance and crime as they embark on a journey to find out the true definition of manhood.

Hina Khan, who is playing the role of Rubiya in the series, shared, "Working on 'Namacool' has been nothing short of amazing, and I'm truly delighted to be a part of such a fantastic project. It's a quintessential comedy-drama, a laughter riot that will surely etch a special place in the hearts of audiences nationwide. I can't wait for them to join us on this entertaining ride that will leave them in splits."

Actor Abhinav Sharma also expressed his excitement about getting an opportunity to be part of the series and play the role of Mayank.

"Being a part of 'Namacool' has been like stepping into a world where every moment is a blend of comedy, chaos, and honest heartfelt moments. Portraying the character of Mayank has been a journey of self-discovery, where I've explored the highs and lows of friendship, love, and the hilarious mishaps that shape us," he sai

Ritam Shrivastava directed and Shantanu Srivastava wrote this seven-episode series, which stars Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Koul, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan in major parts.

Earlier, sharing what the audience can expect from the show, Parul Sharma, Producer Reliance Entertainment, said, "We are delighted to partner with Amazon miniTV for Namacool. This collaboration is only the beginning of a compelling partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with them soon. Namacool promises to be a blockbuster, with components ranging from action and drama to romance and the everlasting bond of friendship. I hope the audience will like it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

'Namacool' will premiere on May 17 on Amazon miniTV.