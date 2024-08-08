Nagarjuna confirms engagement of Naga Chaitanya to Sobhita Dhulipala, shares pictures of the couple

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has confirmed the engagement of his son and actor Naga Chaitanya to actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday.

Taking to social media platform X, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"❤️ 8.8.8

A beginning of infinite love❤️."

A recent Great Andhra report had quoted an unnamed source who said the couple would get engaged in Hyderabad on Thursday and be married very soon.

Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita dating started doing the rounds on social media after they were spotted at a restaurant in London in 2022. Earlier this year, the two actors were seen vacationing in Europe.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017, and in 2021 announced their separation via a post on social media.

The actor is known for his work in films such as “Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo”, “Preman”, “Josh” and the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”. Naga Chaitanya has shared screen space with his former wife in movies such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Manam”, “Majili” and “Autonagar Surya”.

Born in Andhra Pradesh, Sobhita's notable work includes “Raman Raghav 2.0”, “Made In Heaven”, “Ponniyin Selvan”, and “The Night Manager”.

She was last seen in “Monkey Man”, an action thriller, directed by actor-producer Dev Patel.

(With inputs from IANS)