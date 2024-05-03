Nagarjuna Akkineni amps up curiosity in his 1st look from 'Kubera'

MUMBAI: The first look of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni from the upcoming Sekhar Kammula-directorial 'Kubera' has been unveiled.

The first look made its way to the screens during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

It showcases senior actor Nagarjuna standing in a downpour with an umbrella and an air of mystery. He is surrounded by trucks of liquid cash, symbolising the film's title 'Kubera'.

He is sharply dressed in a blue shirt, pants and wears spectacles in the first look.



Before this, Dhanush's first look from the film was unveiled, earning a thrilling response from the audience.

'Kubera' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

The film, jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Private Limited banner, is being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.