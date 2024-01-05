Naga Chaitanya unveils intriguing poster from his upcoming movie ‘Thandel’

MUMBAI: Actor Naga Chaitanya on Thursday shared an intriguing poster from his upcoming movie ‘Thandel’.

Taking to Instagram, Naga Chaitanya treated fans with a new glimpse of his look and captioned the post, “Thandel. Essence of thandel jan5th 5pm.”

Seems like the makers are all set to release the teaser of the film on January 5 (Friday) at 5 PM.





In the poster, Naga Chaitanya can be seen dressed in a checked shirt that he teamed up with trousers. He carried a weapon on his shoulder.



Ahead of the actor’s birthday on November 23, makers unveiled the Naga Chaitanya’s first look.

Naga Chaitanya took to X on Wednesday and posted the first look saying, “#NC23 is #Thandel A character I’m really looking forward to playing .. and a team I’m really fond of @chandoomondeti, @Sai_Pallavi92, @ThisIsDSP and everyone at @GeethaArts. Shoot begins soon.

The official page of Geetha Arts also shared the look on X. The post read, “A leader is born to ride against the tide and time for his people. The Birthday Celebrations of Yuvasamrat begin early.”

Meanwhile, talking about Naga, he made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan’s drama film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Helmed by Advait Chauhan, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Custody’ opposite actor Kirthi Shetty and received positive responses for his performance.

The film was released in theatres on May 12 in Tamil and Telugu and also starred Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sharat Kumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath in pivotal roles.

With ‘Custody’ Naga Chaitanya made his debut in Tamil cinema.

He was also seen in a web series titled ‘Dhootha’. It also features Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shanker in pivotal roles.

Telugu Original, ‘Dhootha’, a supernatural suspense-thriller, is directed by Vikram K Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

As per a statement, in the project, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths and are now shadowing his family.