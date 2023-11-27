Naga Chaitanya Akkineni says he couldn’t have asked for better OTT debut than ‘Dhootha’

MUMBAI: Actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, who will be soon seen in the streaming series ‘Dhootha’, attended the ongoing edition of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. At the festival, the actor shared that he couldn’t have asked for a better streaming debut than ‘Dhootha’

The premiere was attended by the lead cast of the series, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Parvathy Thiruvothu and series director Vikram K. Kumar. The premiere was also graced by Prithul Kumar, Director - IFFI, MD, NFDC Ltd, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and Delilah M. Lobo, Vice Chairman of Entertainment Society of Goa.

Talking about his streaming debut, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better series to make my streaming debut. As an actor I consume a lot of content on OTT, and always wanted to explore the space. The collaborative aspect of working in a series with a more extended engagement with the same character and fellow actors, is intriguing and refreshing.”

‘Dhootha’ marks Parvathy Thiruvothu's foray in Telugu cinema.

Talking about her decision to be a part of Dhootha, Parvathy said: “I am a fan of suspenseful thrillers, but the decision to be a part of Dhootha was more of the script choosing me than I choosing it. Dhootha is unlike anything I have done in the past and I was curious and excited to do something so unique. Vikram’s approach to not just the story but every individual character makes it extremely enticing for any actor to be a part of the project. It’s taken me 17 years to make my debut in Telugu entertainment, and I am glad that it happened with Dhootha.”

Director Vikram Kumar said: “I let my instincts lead me while working on the story of Dhootha and from just a suspense-thriller, it evolved into something deeper and more meaningful, as the protagonist journeys along, we did too. And while describing and writing the characters I knew who I would have wanted to play those roles. I am equal parts thrilled and grateful that everything worked out just the way I had hoped, with Naga, Parvathy, Priya and Prachi.”

‘Dhootha’ is set to premiere on Prime Video in on December 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.