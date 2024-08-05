Mysterious video from Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan will be removed: Vijay Antony

CHENNAI: There are a lot of speculations surrounding Vijay Antony’s Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan since its release on August 2. The director and cinematographer of the film, Vijay Milton, said in a video that a clip was added at the beginning of the movie without his notice. Later, he stated that Sarathkumar was trying to resolve the issue between him and the producer.

On Monday, Vijay Antony issued two statements. In the first one, he mentioned that he did not act in the mysterious clip and added that Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan is not Salim 2. Talks were going around that the film was a sequel to Vijay Antony’s 2014 hit film, Salim.

In the second statement, he clarified that the problem is resolved between the director and producer and the mysterious clip will be removed in the upcoming shows.

Apart from Vijay Antony and Sarathkumar, the film also stars Megha Akash, Sathyaraj, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, Saranya Ponvannan, Pruthvi Ambaar and Thalaivasal Vijay in prominent roles. Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan has a musical score by Achu Rajamani and Vijay Antony and KL Praveen as the editor. Infiniti Film Ventures is backing the film.