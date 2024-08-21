My character in ‘Tanaav 2’ deepens the narrative: Satyadeep Misra

MUMBAI: Actor Satyadeep Misra, who is gearing up for the release of the streaming show ‘Tanaav’ Season 2, has shared that his role in the show deepens its narrative and helps the stakes soar.

‘Tanaav’, which is the Indian adaptation of the Israeli series ‘Fauda’, weaves together stories of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge in an action-packed narrative set in Kashmir. In the second season, the Special Task Group (STG) faces a new threat as Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man, arrives in the Valley.

Talking about his role in the show, Satyadeep told IANS, “This season amplifies the intensity of the first season, pushing the drama to unprecedented heights. Every episode is crafted to keep the viewers on the edge, with twists and surprises at every corner."

He also said that being part of the Special Task Group offered a unique opportunity for his character to leave a lasting impact, whether it’s about protecting the nation or saving lives.

“This role is not just a challenge as an actor; it also deepens the narrative, making the stakes feel personal and urgent," he added.

The show, which is set in the pre-pandemic period, is a socio-political drama that revolves around the conflict between the state-run Special Task Group and Pakistan-based terrorists in the Valley.

The first season of the show established the larger narrative as it followed the operations of terrorist outfits like Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, Gulf money, moderate separatists, and how the STG counters them.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, ‘Tanaav’ is directed by award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas.

The show features an ensemble cast that includes Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Arsalan Goni, Amit Gaur, Ekta Kaul, and Waluscha De Sousa.

‘Tanaav 2’ is set to drop on Sony LIV on September 6.