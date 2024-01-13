"My biggest and only job is to entertain people": Salman Khan

MUMBAI: After having a successful run at the box office, Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' is now performing well on a digital platform. On seeing the love that the audience has been showering on the film, Salman said, "The Tiger franchise has got unanimous love right from the first film be it theatrically, on satellite or on streaming! So, it feels amazing to see how the third instalment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and now on streaming!"

He added, "I'm in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I'm happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world." Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video.

'Tiger 3' has raked in over Rs 472 crore gross worldwide. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina).

Speaking of Salman's upcoming projects, he is yet to announce his new film. However, as per the reports, he may headline a film titled 'The Bull'.