"My admirers have been my biggest support system...": Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Celebrating twelve years in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed profound gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging their pivotal role in his journey as an actor and musician.

The journey that commenced with his debut in 'Vicky Donor' in 2012, a film breaking societal taboos around sperm donation and infertility, has been nothing short of extraordinary for Khurrana. The film not only earned critical acclaim but also fetched him his maiden Filmfare Award for Best Debut Male Actor.

"My admirers have been my biggest support system since the time I have debuted as an actor-artiste in the industry, it is your love that keeps the fire in me burning," Khurrana stated.

Referring to his latest musical release 'Akh Da Tara,' Khurrana expressed excitement for exploring new horizons in the music industry.

While he did not contribute to the composition or writing of the track, he affirmed his intention to delve deeper into the creative process in the future, hinting at forthcoming projects penned and composed by him.

'Akh Da Tara' was released about two weeks back.

Recently, a fan named a star after him, symbolizing her profound appreciation for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Acknowledging this heartfelt gesture, Khurrana took to his Instagram stories to express gratitude towards the fan for her thoughtful act.

'Akh Da Tara' marks Khurrana's debut collaboration with Warner Music India, showcasing his versatility as a musician. The Punjabi track is characterized by vibrant beats and captivating visuals.

Reflecting on the musical venture, Khurrana expressed his excitement for exploring new horizons in the music industry. While he did not contribute to the composition or writing of the track, he affirmed his intention to delve deeper into the creative process in the future, hinting at forthcoming projects penned and composed by him.

On the cinematic front, Khurrana's comedic prowess was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2,' alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee, a film that resonated well with audiences.