Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic 800 gets OTT release date

CHENNAI: The biopic of Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan, 800, will have its digital premiere on JioCinema on December 2. The film, starring Slumdog Millionaire fame Madhurr Mittal in the role of the spinner, released in theatres on October 6.

JioCinema shared the date of the film’s digital premiere on its official X page and wrote, “The true story of the man who revolutionized the world of cricket #MuttiahMuralitharan. Watch #800 movie free on #JioCinema from 2nd December. #800onJioCinema @Murali_800 @Mahima_Nambiar #MadhurrMittal @MovieTrainMP.” (sic)

Written-directed by MS Sripathy, the film is titled 800 after the record number of wickets Muralitharan took in Test cricket. It is produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and stars Mahima Nambiar, Nasser and Narain, among others.

Ghibran composed the music for 800, which released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English.