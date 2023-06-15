Must pass this to every generation: Kriti wants kids to watch 'Adipurush'

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Sanon on Thursday said she is happy that the current generation will experience the retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana on the big screen through her upcoming film "Adipurush".

The actor, who plays the role of Janaki (Sita) in the big-budget period saga directed by Om Raut, took to her official Instagram account and shared videos of children looking forward to watching the film.

"As a child, the impact of visuals is a lot more than that of stories we hear. Our Visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer.

"I'm so happy that these lil ones and today's generation is getting to watch Ramayana on the big screen (sic)" she captioned her post.

Describing Ramayana as an important part of Indian culture and values, Sanon said "We must pass this (on) to every generation."

The "Mimi" star also urged parents to take their children along to watch "Adipurush", slated to be released globally on Friday.

Fronted by "Baahubali" star Prabhas, the multilingual movie is eyeing a bumper opening at the box office with trade experts predicting the film could do a business of more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day and comparing its pre-release buzz to Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan".

"Adipurush" also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.