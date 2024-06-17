'Munjya' crosses Rs 50 crore-mark in 10 days of release

NEW DELHI: Horror comedy "Munjya" has earned Rs 55.75 crore in 10 days of its release, the makers announced on Monday.

"Munjya", the latest offering in Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature which has its roots in Marathi folklore.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, the film hit the screens on June 7. It stars Abhay Verma, Sharvari, and Mona Singh.

According to a post shared by the production banner on X, by the ninth day of its release, "Munjya" had collected Rs 47 crore nett as its domestic box office collections. It added Rs 8.75 crore nett for the 10th day, totalling to Rs 55.75 crore.

"Munjya hits a half-century at the box office, and it’s only ‘cuz of your love! Catch the #Stree2 teaser exclusively with #Munjya, running successfully in cinemas!" Maddock Films captioned the post.

Sathyaraj and Suhas Joshi also round out the cast of the film.