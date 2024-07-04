'Munjya' actor Abhay Verma reveals he opted out of 'The Archies' for 'Safed'

MUMBAI: Actor Abhay Verma, who has been getting rave reviews for his recently released film ‘Munjya’, has revealed that he opted out of the Zoya Akhtar directorial ‘The Archies’.



Abhay shared that he had auditioned for ‘The Archies’ and had met Zoya but his other film ‘Safed’ was happening around the time so, he chose to let go of Zoya’s film.

He said on the ‘Digital Commentary’ podcast, “Both ‘The Archies’ and ‘Safed’ were happening at the same time. I chose ‘Safed’ over ‘The Archies’. I was in the process of ‘The Archies’ but I really wanted to do ‘Safed’”.

In ‘Safed’ Abhay essayed the role of a transgender. The actor had a meatier role in ‘Safed’ that would open new avenues for him as an actor.

The actor further mentioned, “I had auditioned for ‘The Archies’, and had met Zoya. But, ‘Safed’ ka ho hi gaya tha toh I decided to go with the latter.”

He also shared that he was supposed to star in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

He said: “I wish I could have done that film but I had got another project at that time. But, then a few days after I couldn’t do ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, I met Alia for a brand shoot. Just a few days back, I had met Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’”.