‘Mumbai Diaries 2’ trailer shows medical professionals fighting a deluge while battling their demons

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming second season of the medical drama streaming series ‘Mumbai Diaries’ was unveiled on Friday.

The second season begins months after the events of season one as the staff at Bombay General Hospital has to confront a new set of challenges brought about by a day of torrential rain.

The trailer shows the events following the heavy deluge caused by incessant rains in the maximum city of Mumbai and how the medical infrastructure at Bombay General Hospital - a government hospital deals with it in the face of limited resources.







The staff at Bombay General Hospital once again needs to put aside their personal issues; some of which threaten to destroy them, their relationships and their very futures, to help a city survive. They will have to come to terms with past demons and present circumstances to try and stay afloat and do what they do best - save lives.



The series stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi all of whom reprise their roles from the first season. The new season will also see the addition of new cast members like Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Riddhi Dogra.

Talking about the series, Mohit Raina, who essays the role of Doctor Kaushik, said in a statement, “I'm incredibly excited about the second season of ‘Mumbai Diaries’. It's been a remarkable journey so far, and I think the audience will get to see a different side to Doctor Kaushik in this season. In the first season, we laid the foundation for our characters and the hospital's dynamic, and now, in season two, we're delving even deeper into the personal and professional lives of our characters”.

He further mentioned, “The medical cases are more complex, the relationships are more intense, and the drama is dialled up to another level with the devastation brought about by the floods. Nikkhil and the teams at Emmay and Prime Video have created a show that will truly have the viewers hooked. I can’t wait for audiences across the world to once again join us on this journey”.

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma said, “Working once again on the sets of ‘Mumbai Diaries’ was like coming home for me. It has always been a rewarding and joyful experience to work with Nikkhil Advani. Prime Video and Emmay Entertainment have raised the bar this time, and it is evident in this season’s narrative, as it delves deeper into the intricate web of relationships among the doctors, nurses, and staff, adding layers of intrigue and drama”.

“What's particularly exciting for me is that my character, Chitra, undergoes significant development in this season as she comes face to face with her past. I am thankful for the love and appreciation given to the first season and look forward to sharing the next chapter with everyone”, she added.

The series has been created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. ‘Mumbai Diaries’ season 2 will drop on October 6 on Prime Video.