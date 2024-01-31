MUBI sets India premiere date for Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'

NEW DELHI: Sofia Coppola's latest directorial film "Priscilla" will release on MUBI in India on March 1, the global film distributor and streamer announced on Wednesday.

Also written and produced by Coppola, the biographical drama follows the life of actor-entrepreneur Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaeny) and her relationship with singer Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi). It released in theatres on December 15.

MUBI Ireland subscribers can also stream "Priscilla" on the same date as its Indian subscribers.

The film is based on the 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me" by Priscilla Presley, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, and Sandra Harmon.

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

"Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame," read the synopsis of the movie.

Also starring Dagmara Dominczyk, "Priscilla" received its world premiere in the Competition segment at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where Spaeny also won the Volpi Cup for best actress.

Recently, Elordi was nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star 2024.