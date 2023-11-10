Begin typing your search...

Mrunal Thakur says ‘Pippa’ gave her a rare role

Mrunal plays Radha, a medical student and cryptographer, who becomes an essential part of the war alongside her siblings.

ByIANSIANS|10 Nov 2023 1:58 PM GMT
MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the film ‘Pippa’, based on the critically acclaimed novel ‘The Burning Chaffees’. She is overjoyed about being a part of a film where a female character is given a well-defined arc, challenging the traditional gender norms seen in war dramas.

Mrunal plays Radha, a medical student and cryptographer, who becomes an essential part of the war alongside her siblings.

In discussing her role, Mrunal shared: "Radha is a character close to my heart. She represents the resilience and strength of women, not just emotionally, but also intellectually. It was refreshing to see a female character actively involved in the war effort, making significant contributions through her expertise in cryptography.”

She said: “Pippa showcases a different perspective, and I am honored to bring Radha's story to life”.

‘Pippa’, directed by Raja Menon, also stars Ishan Khatter.

