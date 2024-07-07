Mrunal heap praise on Big B, calls him ‘Shahenshah’, Kamal ‘incredible’

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur has heaped praise on the team behind 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

The actress lauded megastar Amitabh Bachchan as a true "Shahenshah", described Kamal Haasan as "incredible", and expressed admiration for Deepika Padukone’s presence on screen.

Mrunal, who made a special appearance in the film, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, including the film’s poster and scenes from the dubbing session.

In her caption, she wrote: “WHAT A FILM !!! Absolutely blown away by the visuals of #Kalki2898AD. The entire team has done a stellar job on this film!! From the cast to the sets, to the music, to the VFX, the costumes - everything is just so well done!”

The actress particularly praised filmmaker Nag Ashwin for his visionary direction.



“@nag_ashwin Garu hats off to you for your vision and for bringing this masterpiece to life,” she expressed.

Mrunal went on to praise Amitabh Bachchan’s performance as Ashwathama.

“@amitabhbachchan Sir you truly are the Shahenshah!!! Your performance as Ashwathama is just phenomenal, I'm still in awe with how you commanded each scene!!!” she added.

Addressing Deepika Padukone, she remarked, “@deepikapadukone you've brought Sumati to life with such grace and I loveee your presence on screen, you've done such a fab job.”

Reflecting on Prabhas’ portrayal of Bhairava in the film, she said: “@actorprabhas garu where to even begin, you've really knocked it out of the park! Love every aspect of your role and the finesse with which you played Bhairava. My favourite part is your dynamic and bond with Bujji @keerthysureshofficial, it's waaaay too cute. I loved it.”

Speaking about Kamal Haasan, she said: “@ikamalhaasan sir you're just INCREDIBLE and I'm eagerly waiting for part 2.”

The actress concluded by celebrating the film’s global success, “It's so heartwarming to see one of our films make waves on the global front, @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt and #AshwiniDutt sir, congrats on this masterpiece and @nag_ashwin Garu l'm so glad to be a small part of this majestic and glorious universe!”

'Kalki 2898 AD' is approaching the Rs 1000- crore mark globally.

Regarding Mrunal’s upcoming projects, she will be seen in 'Pooja Meri Jaan' alongside Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz. The film revolves around a girl named Pooja who is being stalked.