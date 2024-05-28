Mr and Mrs Mahi: Makers unveil heartbreak song 'Roya Jab Tu'

MUMBAI: Building more excitement among fans ahead of the film's release, the makers of the romantic drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday unveiled the heartbreak song 'Roya Jab Tu'.

Sung by Vishal Mishra, the lyrics have been penned by him in collaboration with Azeem Dayani.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared the song video along with a caption. "Dreams are made from love & tears both.#RoyaJabTu, song out now!#MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas THIS FRIDAY!"

Taking audiences on an emotional journey, 'Roya Jab Tu' portrays the challenges faced by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in their relationship, alongside the latter's struggles in her cricketing career.

Talking about the song and what makes it special, Vishal Mishra said, "'Roya Jab Tu' is a comforting presence for the void in our hearts. It's that soulful companion that stays with you and heals your sorrows. I hope the song reaches the vulnerable place in people's hearts where nothing else can."

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The trailer shows in flashback scenes that Rajkummar Rao's dream of getting selected in the national India team is shattered and he is grappling to come to terms with it.

When Mr Mahi (RajKummar) discovers Mrs Mahi (Janhvi) can play cricket, he decides to coach her.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31.

Rao has an exciting lineup of projects, including the highly anticipated 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the family drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video' opposite Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, Janhvi has 'Ulajh' in her kitty as well.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.