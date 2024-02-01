Most promising role I am playing so far, says Divyah as starts shooting for 'Hero Heroine'

MUMBAI: Actress Divyah Khosla Kumar has started shooting for the first schedule of her upcoming film titled ‘Hero Heroine’ in Hyderabad. On Thursday, the makers of the film shared the second poster of the film as well.

While Divyah's first look offered a chic and classy diva like vibe, the second poster is a strong reminiscent of the era of Meena Kumari and Vyjayanthimala with sheer elegance.

Directed by Suresh Krisna, the film explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love.

Divyah Khosla Kumar said, “It's the most promising role I am playing so far and I can't express how happy and thrilled I am to see so much love coming my way already with first look coming out. Stepping into the world of 'Hero Heeroine' is an experience that will be engraved in me forever. The script is a captivating blend of glamour and substance, and I am thrilled to be part of a project that promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle”.

She further mentioned, “The second poster offers a sneak peek into the dual worlds of Priyadarshini and I am excited how this film holds many aspects that will blow your mind, can't wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey".

Producer Prerna Arora said, "Thrilled with the response so far, it's a film very close to my heart. It unravels a tapestry of emotions, where love takes unexpected turns. The posters give a sneak peak into what to expect from this cinematic journey, I promise the story will keep you on the edge of your seats”.

She added, “This film is a celebration of modern love, and we can't wait to share the magic we've created. I hope this film will be accepted in the same way that my past films have, its the constant love and support from my fans that keeps me going and want to offer you the best, can't wait to share more soon”.