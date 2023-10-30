Begin typing your search...

Mohanlal's next film titled 'Rambaan', Joshiy to direct film

Mohanlal shared the film update on his official X page.

ByPTIPTI|30 Oct 2023 4:48 PM GMT
KOCHI: Actor Mohanlal on Monday announced that the title of his next Malayalam film is 'Rambaan', which will be directed by Joshiy.

The film marks a reunion for Mohanlal and Joshiy, who have collaborated on several films including 'Praja', 'Run Baby Run', 'No.20 Madras Mail', 'Naran', and 'January Oru Orma'.

"Delighted to unveil #Rambaan, my upcoming movie, directed by Joshiy sir and produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Einstin Zac Paul, and Shailesh R. Singh! Your support means the world to us," Mohanlal posted.

Filming begins in mid-2024, the makers said in the official announcement teaser of "Rambaan".

The movie is expected to be released in theatres in 2025 on the festive occasion of Vishu and Easter.

'Rambaan' is a production of Chembosky Motion Pictures, Einstin Media, and Nextel Studios.

Mohanlal's latest Malayalam release was "Alone" and he was most recently seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film "Jailer".

PTI

