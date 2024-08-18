Mohanlal's 'Barroz' gets new release date

NEW DELHI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's directorial debut "Barroz" is now set to hit the screens on October 3.

The release date of the 3D fantasy drama, which was announced back in 2019, has been delayed multiple times. It was previously scheduled to be released on March 28.

Mohanlal, who also stars in "Barroz", announced the new date of the movie's release.

"'Barroz' is coming to reveal his secrets on 3rd October 2024. Mark your calendars for a magical adventure," the star wrote on X on Saturday.

The Malayalam-language film went on floors in 2021 and is based on Jijo Punnoose's novel "Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure".

"Barroz" is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian.