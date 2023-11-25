Mohanlal looks serious in legal robes in latest 'Neru' poster

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Superstar Mohanlal is gearing up for his next film ‘Neru’, a legal drama. Dressed up as an experienced lawyer, the poster looks bleak and grounded, with the actor really selling his avatar.



A bleak kind of legal drama, the narrative revolves around the actor taking the reins of delivering justice himself while fighting the very system which he works under.

The movie was confirmed to be releasing sometime this year, though its release date was unknown with some even speculating that the film will not be released before 2024. However, back in early November, the film's release date was confirmed as December 21.

Unveiling the poster of himself, Mohanlal wrote: “#’Neru’ Official Poster. Releasing worldwide on December 21st!”

The film will be directed by the veteran and highly acclaimed director Jeethu Joseph who had also directed Mohanlal’s films ‘Drishyam’, and ‘Drishyam 2’ which were later remade in Hindi as well and starred Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

The poster simply features Mohanlal dressed up as a veteran lawyer in official attire, donning a black coat on top of a white shirt. Wearing glasses and sporting a full beard, the actor’s dress however looks less like an attorney and more like a judge, a curious choice.

Mohanlal has worked with Jeethu Joseph in several films before such as ‘Aadhi’, and ‘12 Man’. Apart from that, the two will also be working together in the upcoming action-thriller Malayalam film ‘Ram’, which will release sometime in 2024.

Last seen in ‘Jailer’ in a special appearance, the megastar will next be seen in actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’s epic film ‘Kannappa’, while Jeethu Joseph last directed the acclaimed mystery-thriller film ‘Kooman’ in 2022.