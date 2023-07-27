MM Keeravani finish composing three songs for Gentleman 2

CHENNAI: After 30 years, he producer KT Kunjumon is now producing the second part of Gentleman, whose prequel was helmed by Shankar. A Gokul Krishna is directing Gentleman 2.

Oscar award-winning music director MM Keeravani is composing the music, while Kaviperarasu Vairamuthu is penning the lyrics.

The music composition for the film began in Kochi on July 19. MM Keeravani has finished composing three songs. The makers shared that the composition works for the remaining songs will happen soon. Ajayan Vincent is handling the camera and Thotta Tharani is the art director.

Gentleman 2 will be officially launched by the makers in the first or second week of August. Announcements on the cast and other technical crew will be made in the coming days.