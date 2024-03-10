"Miss you every day:" Rajkummar Rao remembers his mother on her 8th death anniversary

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao, on Sunday, remembered his mother Kamlesh Yadav on her 8th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar shared a picture from his wedding day and wrote, "You will always be the best mother in this world Maa. I know your blessings are always with me. Miss you everyday. I love you forever," followed by two red heart emoticons.

Soon after the actor shared the picture on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"Mother love always precious," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "love you brother..always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar will be next seen the sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is all set to hit the theatres on April 19.

He will also be seen in the upcoming biopic 'SRI.' The story of 'SRI' revolves around the inspiring journey of an industrialist Srikanth Bholla, who did not let his visual impairment come his way, and eventually founded Bollant Industries.

'SRI' is all set to hit theatres on May 17.

Apart from this, he also has 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and a family drama film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video' opposite Triptii Dimri.