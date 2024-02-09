Mira gushes over Shahid's performance in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor's performance in his latest release 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has left his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor in awe.

After watching the film at a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday night, Mira took to Instagram and gave a shout out to the team with a special love-filled message for her hubby.

"Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end @kritisanon you were Pitch Perfect! @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-boy, there's no one like you. You made my heart melt. WATCH TBMAUJ NOW! DIL SE HASAAYA," she wrote.

Shahid also received a shout out from his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter.

"#TBMAUJ what a laugh riot! And such a deceptively clever and provocative film! Enjoyed thoroughly @shahidkapoor what a priceless performer you are bhai. Can't imagine anyone else bringing both the laughs and the depth the way you did. @kritisanon how incredibly you've aced such a tricky role! Sifra is iconic no," Ishaan posted on Insta

In 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' , Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings for Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Last week, during a press conference of the film in New Delhi, Kriti shared her experience of working with the veteran stars in the film.

Talking about Dharmendra, the 'Mimi' actor said, "He is just too loving, he is so warm. The way he meets you, he places hand on your head. If someday he feels good in his costume, then he takes his pictures and send it to his sons (Bobby and Sunny Deol) and then his sons send him voice notes telling 'Papa you're looking good'. So, I just feel that he is a family man. He's got so much warmth and so much zest for life. Like when he is acting, he is really sharp, and he is just superb. He makes us laugh so much and his improvisation is always bang on! Sometimes we forget our lines, and we are like, "Oh no, we can't make him do another take." He is lovely, and it's a pleasure to work with him."

She also recalled her experience working with Dimple Kapadia.

"Dimple ma'am is the coolest. Her personality, I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and just the way she was carrying herself--unke chashme, kuch paanch colors the unke chashme mein (There were like five different colours in her spectacles). Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen. She is a very sure actor, and just anything she says is so convincing. You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them," she added.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is directed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah. It is made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.