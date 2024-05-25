Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi tie the knot in secret ceremony

WASHINGTON: In a heartwarming turn of events, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have officially tied the knot! The 20-year-old 'Stranger Things' star and her 22-year-old beau, who is the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi, exchanged vows in a secret ceremony last weekend, People magazine has confirmed.

The couple's private nuptials were a low-key romantic affair attended by their closest family members. According to People magazine, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Bongiovi, along with Brown's parents, were present to witness the intimate moment.

The newlyweds are planning a larger celebration later this year to include more friends and loved ones. Brown and Bongiovi's love story blossomed in June 2021 when Bongiovi shared a charming selfie with Brown on Instagram, sparking romance rumours.

Initially, they were just friends, but their bond quickly evolved into a loving relationship. By the end of June 2021, the pair was seen holding hands in New York City and soon after, they went to several red carpet events together, including the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards and the premiere of Brown's hit Netflix series, 'Stranger Things.'

In a heartfelt Instagram post in early 2023, the 'Enola Holmes' star called Bongiovi her "partner for life," setting the stage for an engagement announcement in April. Brown shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of the couple embracing, captioned with a line from Taylor Swift's song 'Lover', "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

The post melted hearts across social media, and several weeks later, Jon Bon Jovi publicly gave his blessing to the couple on Radio Andy. Reflecting on their engagement, Jon Bon Jovi, expressed his approval, stating, "I don't know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together ... my advice really is growing together is wise." He added that Millie is "wonderful" and that Jake is "very, very happy." As their wedding day approached, Brown shared snippets of her planning process, expressing her excitement while keeping specific details private. "There are only so many moments in life that you get only once," she said in an interview obtained by People magazine, emphasizing the importance of privacy. According to People magazine, adding a unique touch to their ceremony, Brown's 'Stranger Things' co-star, Matthew Modine, officiated the wedding.