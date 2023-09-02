Miley Cyrus recalls falling in love with Liam Hemsworth while filming ‘The Last Song’

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has reminisced on ‘The Last Song’, the 2010 film she starred in with Liam Hemsworth, and why the movie felt so special at the time.

In a recent instalment of her ‘Used to Be Young’ TikTok series to celebrate her new song of the same name, the ‘Flowers’ singer opened up about casting her now ex-husband as her love interest in the film based on Nicholas Sparks’ book, reports ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

“In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney and I didn’t want it to be a part of Hannah Montana,” she said. “Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. And we had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three.”

As per ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, ‘The Last Song’ follows rebellious teen Ronnie (Cyrus) who gets sent to a small beach town for the summer to stay with her father, Steve (Greg Kinnear). But after meeting Will (Hemsworth) and beginning to fall in love, Ronnie starts to rediscover her love of music, which helps rebuild her relationship with her father.

“I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable,” Cyrus explained. “And that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in 2018, but separated less than a year later. Earlier in her TikTok series, the singer also looked back at her Malibu house she shared with the actor before it was destroyed by wildfires in 2018.