Might try it someday in real life: Kajol on herself as Hannibal

MUMBAI: Kajol is well-known for her flexibility and for experimenting with many genres in Bollywood films. On Friday, the actor shared some of her AI-generated pictures which portrayed the look of the popular wicked character of 'Hannibal.'

She took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures and wrote, "I ended up taking the thought home. Worth it!! PS: I do like the look; I might try it someday, irl.

#myvillainera #projectgoals #MyHannibalLook.

In the pictures, Kajol can be seen in an all-black avatar with a gripping expression on her face.



Soon after Kajol dropped her pictures, fans quickly chimed in the comment section of her post.

Actor Vatsal Sheth dropped a black heart emoji.

A fan wrote, "But this is kind of a villainous look; you should do one."

Another commented, "You are more beautiful in your original look than it..."

Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon, and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

