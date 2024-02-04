Michael Sorrentino recalls how he saved his son from choking

WASHINGTON DC: American TV personality Michael Sorrentino shared a scary moment when his 2-year-old started choking on his dinner, according to People.

The 41-year-old 'Jersey Shore' star posted camera footage from inside his home, showing the moment he saved his 2-year-old son Romeo Reign after the kid began choking on his dinner.





Romeo was shown eating his dinner while his parents and an unidentified loved one conversed in the video that was posted to Instagram.

According to People, suddenly, Romeo began to choke and someone said, "It's hot. It's too hot?" Sorrentino swiftly but calmly got up to help his son. "What happened? It's just stuck?" someone said, and then they realized Romeo was choking.

"Oh, he's choking, he's choking," the person added as Sorrentino attempted to assist his son in removing a piece of gnocchi from his throat In the video, Sorrentino can be seen taking his son away from the table and continuing to pat Romeo on his back until he begins to cough and cry. Sorrentino's wife Lauren then consoled Romeo, hugging him and calmly explaining to the little boy what happened.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Sorrentino described what happened as "THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES!![?]" He clarified the video and informed his supporters that Romeo was "hunched over and wasn't breathing." "I am so proud of how my wife and I didn't panic, didn't hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking the airway and saved his life." he continued. "I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out. It's safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won't be having gnocchi anytime soon."

Sorrentino and Lauren also have a daughter named Mia Bella, who turned 1 on Jan. 24. In September 2023, the couple announced they were expecting their third baby and in November they shared that their new edition is a girl, reported People.





