Michael Jackson's nephew recreates Man in the Mirror look in biopic

LOS ANGELES: The first look of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has been revealed, and it depicts one of the singer's most memorable outfits, Variety reported. In the biopic titled 'Michael' the late singer's nephew, Jaafar Jackson portrays the King of Pop.

Set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025, the film is currently under production.

In the first look photo, Jaafar Jackson recreated his uncle's legendary 'Man in the Mirror' appearance from his 'Dangerous' tour of 1992-93.

The image was taken by photographer Kevin Mazur, who photographed Jackson throughout his career and during his 'This Is It' rehearsals, as per Variety.

"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael," said producer Graham King in a statement."He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could." "The movie will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop," according to the logline.

"The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale, from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

Colman Domingo, an Oscar nominee, plays father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson, Juliano Krue Valdi as child Michael, and Miles Teller as lawyer John Branca.

Director Antoine Fuqua was cited in Variety, "We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project - hair and makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything, and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film. But most importantly, it's Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It's Michael's spirit that comes through magically. You have to experience it to believe it."

'Michael' has been produced by King and the Michael Jackson estate's co-executives, Branca and John McClain.

Lionsgate is releasing the film domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle all regions except Japan, which Lionsgate will supervise.