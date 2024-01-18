Merry Christmas earns Rs 12.6 crore in five days

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas has earned Rs 12.68 crore net at the domestic box office, according to a trade pundit. Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the suspense drama was released in theatres on January 12.

The movie earned Rs 2.45 crore on day one, followed by Rs 3.45 crore and Rs 3.83 crore on day two and three, respectively. On Monday, the film witnessed a dip as it raked in Rs 1.65 crore, followed by Rs 1.3 crore on Tuesday, taking its five-day total to Rs 12.68 crore.

Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, Merry Christmas is billed as “a genre-defying tale” shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different set of supporting actors. While the Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, the Tamil iteration has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas also has cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.