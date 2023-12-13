Meghna Gulzar Birthday Special: A look at Best films of the director

MUMBAI: Director Meghna Gulzar is among the best directors in the Indian film industry. From ‘Filhaal’ to ‘Sam Bahadur’ she has made a name for herself with commercially and critically successful films. As she turns a year older today, take a look at some of her best films.
Sam Bahadur
'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.
Raazi
Adapted from Harinder Singh Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat', this Meghna Gulzar directorial is an inspirational story of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt), who marries Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal), and moves to Pakistan as an Indian spy.
Chhapaak
'Chhapaak' is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The lead character is named Malti in the flick, played by Deepika. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.
Filhaal
Meghna Gulzar made her directorial debut in 2002 with the film ‘Filhaal’. The film's starrer Sushmita Sen, Tabu, and Sanjay Suri. It tells the story of a woman who is upset after learning she is unable to give birth.
Talvar
‘Talvar’ is among Meghna Gulzar’s best directorials. It is based on the double murder of Aarushi Talwar and her house staff in 2008. The plot depicted the CBI's investigation of the case from various points of view. Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma played the lead roles.