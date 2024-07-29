‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan has mystery and emotions laced to every character’

CHENNAI: Vijay Milton has gracefully captured the beautiful and riveting moments as a director and cinematographer for his upcoming film Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, starring Vijay Antony in the lead role.

The film is all set for the worldwide theatrical release on August 2.

When asked about the film’s title and its significance with the movie, Vijay Milton says, “The title has a strong relevance to the story, and I don’t want to be a spoiler here. I can say that Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan has mystery and emotions laced with every character. I am so happy that all the actors have done a fantastic job in giving enormous life to their respective roles. Vijay Antony is always a director’s delight, and he can effortlessly deliver a stupendous acting spell. I can assure you that MPM will showcase him as the finest performer.”

While Vijay Antony is playing the lead role in this movie, the other actors Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Megha Akash, Daali Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, Saranya Ponvannan, Pruthvi Ambaar and Thalaivasal Vijay perform prominent roles.

The film has a musical score by Achu Rajamani and Vijay Antony, with KL Praveen as the editor. Vijay Milton has directed and handled the cinematography for this film, which is produced by Kamal Bohra, D Lalithaa, B Pradeep, and Pankaj Bohra for Infiniti Film Ventures.