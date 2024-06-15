Mathias Boe reacts to wifey Taapsee Pannu's latest post

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu, currently busy promoting her upcoming thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,' received a heartfelt reaction from her husband Mathias Boe as she dropped a series of breathtaking pictures of herself.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Taapsee shared a couple of jaw-dropping pictures.

The 'Dunki' actress looked stunning in a floral slit-cut dress with a plunging neckline, capturing everyone's attention with her glamorous look.

In the caption, she humorously wrote, "Someone said glam it up and I went from sit to slump to 'ab mujhe jaane do' in the last picture."

Her husband, Mathias Boe, was quick to respond to her stunning pictures, expressing his admiration by commenting with heart and fire emojis.

Fans too chimed in the comment section.

"You are so gorgeous," wrote one user.

"You are so pretty," commented a second user.

"Stunning woman," penned a third fan.

On the work front, Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki,' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others.

The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film titled 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.' Earlier, in February, the makers of the upcoming thriller unveiled the film's official teaser.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.

The short teaser gives a glimpse into the world of upcoming sequel with the song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the cult classic film 'Karz' playing in the background.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

The film will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netlfix.

However, its official release date it still awaited.