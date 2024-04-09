Married status no longer making a difference in industry: Priyamani

MUMBAI: Actor Priyamani says it is a welcome change in the Indian film industry where female actors are not relegated to supporting roles post marriage.

The National Award-winning actor praised her contemporaries -- Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal -- for making some great career decisions.

"Post marriage, women are getting roles that are tailor made for them. At the end of the day, it’s a choice. If you want to take a break after marriage, and want to focus more on your family or if you want to continue (working).

"Actresses are getting married or are making a comeback after marriage but now they are getting author backed roles. The status of being married is no longer making a difference to the industry. Nayanthara, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal are doing very well. Kajal has got a kid (too),” Priyamani told PTI in an interview.

Earlier, female actors were reduced to "mother", "sister" or "sister-in-law" parts after marriage, the actor lamented.

"Once upon a time, married actresses, at least in the south, were reduced to doing (supporting roles). They (industry people) said, 'once the actress is married, fans will not be there. Probably your body shape will change.'

"They were reduced to getting mother or sister or sister-in-law’s roles to actors who were earlier their co-stars,” Priyamani added.

The actor is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming Hindi movie “Maidaan”, in which she stars alongside Ajay Devgn.

The film, which chronicles the golden years of Indian football in the early 1950s-60s through the eyes of the team’s coach Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Devgn, is directed by Amit Sharma of “Badhaai Ho” fame.

Priyamani is aware of the limited screen time allotted to her character Saira, who she described as Rahim's confidante and emotional support system.

"The camaraderie between both of them is actually like friends. The family dynamics are very important (to the story)... All of them (family members) have a significant part to play in the film,” Priyamani said, adding, she shot for the film for 15 days.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, “Maidaan” is set for a theatrical release on the occasion of Eid on April 11.

Priyamani is equally thrilled about kick-starting work on the third season of the critically-acclaimed OTT series “The Family Man”. It is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

“I would not say it is a cakewalk to play the character (of Suchi again). I’m definitely very careful. I don’t know what season three has in store for us. We are also waiting to start shooting. We will be called for the reading very soon,” she said.

Priyamani said she also wants to collaborate with Vidya Balan, who is her second cousin.

“I would love to collaborate with her. It is something that even I’ manifesting. Let’s hope we sisters get to work together. I met her recently at a party in November, it was a fleeting moment, she came and left in ten minutes,” the actor said.

Going forward, the actor said she has been quite picky about choosing her next role.

"I’m very choosy about what I do. I hope I get to do something nice here (in Hindi cinema). There are a lot of offers which are led by female protagonists but I'm just taking my time and choosing (films). I don't want to just keep doing everything and anything that is being offered to me,” Priyamani said.