Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell to star in Kogonada's 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

LOS ANGELES: Actors Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are set to team up for director Kogonada's upcoming film "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey".

The film will be shot in California, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. Major details about "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" are being kept under wraps.

The movie is described as an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them.

It will also mark Robbie's first project post the release of "Barbie".

"A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" will see Farrell reunite with Kogonada, who previously directed him in "After Yang" (2021).