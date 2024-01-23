Marakkuma Nenjam is about going back to school, says Yoagandran

CHENNAI: Rakshan’s upcoming film Marakkuma Nenjam is all set to release on February 2. The director of the film Raako. Yoagandran hails from a marketing background and is confident that his film certainly has a lot of selling points. “I even screened the film to a few people and they liked it. I am convinced that the film will appeal to a larger section of the audience upon its release,” he told DT Next.

Yoagandran added that the film revolves around a school reunion of a different kind. “Marakkuma Nenjam is about 25-year-old youngsters going back to school after an order has been passed to write exams of classes they had bunked as teenagers. So, they all leave for a town near Kanniyakumari and meet each other after quite some time and relive their memories,” he revealed. The filmmaker added that it was one of his dreams that led to writing the story.

“Some of us dream of failing our school examinations. I had one such dream and realised it was just that after my wife woke me up from my sound sleep,” he laughed.

Yoagandran added that the film was extensively shot in and around Kanniyakumari. “Be it Rakshan, Veena, Rahul or Swetha, I needed actors who could play innocent kids from the 90s in a gang of eight people. We shot for a song in Singapore and other in Meghalaya,” he said.