Manushi Chhillar unveils new poster of 'Operation Valentine' on Air Force Day

MUMBAI: Former Miss World and Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar and Telugu actor Varun Tej are all set to come with their upcoming action film 'Operation Valentine.' On Sunday, Manushi took to X to share the new poster of the movie on Air Force Day.

Manushi wrote, "Ensuring Peace through Intimidation #OperationValentine: Sky High Reveal. In cinemas on December 8, 2023 in Hindi &Telugu."

The poster featured a helicopter flying in the air. It read, "Happy Air Force Day. As an Indian Air Force Pilot. Love is in the air." Manushi also shared the same posters on her Instagram stories.

'Operation Valentine' is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.



Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film.



It marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, introducing him as an Indian Air Force pilot. Manushi will be seen in the role of a radar officer.

As per a statement, the film is inspired by true events. Meanwhile, Manushi was last seen in a family drama film 'The Great Indian Family' directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and was released in theatres on September 22.