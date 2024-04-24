Manthira Moorthy’s next based on true incidents

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Manthira Moorthy earned great appreciation for his debut film, Ayothi, starring Sasikumar and Preethi Asrani in lead roles.

The filmmaker is teaming up with Gopuram Films for his next venture. Produced by Sushmita Anbuchezhian, the project is presented by GN Anbuchezhian.

From the sources in the know, DT Next learns that this film is based on true incidents and will go on floors in June. Details regarding the cast, crew and title of the film will be announced by the makers in the coming days.