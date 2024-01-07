Manoj Bajpayee shares his love for cooking

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee loves preparing food for his loved ones. The team of his upcoming web series 'Killer Soup' bonded not only over acting but also over the "Bihari mutton" cooked by none other than Manoj.

Recalling treating the taste buds of his 'Killer Soup' team with his culinary skills, Manoj shared,"I started cooking about 5 years ago, and I very much enjoy it. I used to watch YouTube videos and learn new recipes. The unit, I believe, enjoyed it a lot because when we were shooting in Munnar and Kerala, I used to cook and serve a new dish every week. I cooked quite a lot in those three months. It was a refreshing break from the intensity of our scenes, and I found joy in experimenting with different flavours and dishes. It became a sort of tradition for us, a way to bond over meals and create a relaxed atmosphere on set."

His co-star Konkana Sensharama also chimed in and praised Manoj for his cooking abilities.

"Manoj is quite the chef; his Bihari mutton is simply delicious. Beyond the scenes and scripts, our shoot experience transformed into shared moments around food. It felt like one of those secret ingredients that added fun and togetherness to the Killer Soup set," she said.

Speaking of 'Killer Soup', the show is directed by Abhishek Chaubey. It is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres. It will be out on Netflix on January 11.