Manoj Bajpayee says he was never fond of studying history in college, later realised its importance

MUMBAI: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose show 'Secrets of the Buddha Relics' released on OTT on Monday, has shared that he wasn’t much interested in history as a subject during his college.

The actor serves as the host and narrator to the third part of the ‘Secrets’ franchise and maintained that he was very clear from the start about his pursuing his passion for acting and he couldn’t understand the point of studying history or its significance in the field of acting.

However, with age Manoj understood that whatever an artiste does in his life comes in handy at some point and this was proven when he worked on the ‘Secrets’ franchise as well.

Manoj told IANS. “When I studied history in college, I always thought it to be a waste of time. I was always clear with regards to what I wanted to do and I felt that they were making me read a subject which has nothing to do with what I would eventually do as an actor. But as an artiste, whatever you do in life always comes in handy. Now when I’m doing ‘Secrets’ franchise that habit of reading books and analysing the past, helps me to a great extent.”

He also spoke about the pitching of the narration in the third part of the franchise and shared that since this instalment focuses on Buddha, he thought to bring more calmness and tranquiity to the narrative.

He added, “In this one we have tried a very different approach to voice. I personally thought that it should be aligned with Budda and his state of mind, so there’s more calmness with regards to how it’s presented to the audience sonically. But with calmness, there’s always a fear of making it boring. So, it’s a great mix of calmness and building up the intrigue around the story.”

Created by Neeraj Pandey of Friday Storytellers and hosted by Manoj, ‘Secrets of the Buddha Relics’ is available on discovery+ and will drop on February 26 on Discovery Channel.