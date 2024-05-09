Manoj Bajpayee on his 100th film ‘Bhaiyya ji’: 'Never imagined I’d be able to do even 10 films'

MUMBAI: Padma Shri awardee Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of his 100th film ‘Bhaiyya ji’, shared that he never thought that he would be able to do even 10 films.

The actor spoke with the media at the trailer launch of the film in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Thursday. He shared that he considers himself very lucky to have reached where he is today.

At the risk of sounding modest, Manoj told a huge turnout of the media that many artists do the hard work each day but it’s the love of the audience that has allowed him and empowered him to tell the stories of his choice as an actor.

"I never thought I'll do more than 10 films but life has been kind that I'm here with my 100th film. It's not like that I alone do the hard work, all artists hustle hard everyday but it's because of God and the audience that I have reached this place”.

Manoj’s journey in cinema has been quite dramatic. After trying for the National School of Drama, when he didn’t get into the institute, he learned acting from Barry John. Manoj has been a good friend of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan since their theatre days as both of them had a common guru in Barry John.

Manoj made his foray into the cinema 30 years ago with the critically acclaimed ‘Bandit Queen’ in which he had a small role. He then caught the attention of Ram Gopal Varma who eventually cast him as Bhiku Mhatre in the cult-classic ‘Satya’, a film which disrupted the storytelling style in Hindi cinema and bolstered the progress of independent films.

With 30 years of profession behind him, Manoj is now all set to star as a desi action hero in ‘Bhaiyya Ji’.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production, the film is set to release on May 24, 2024.