Manoj Bajpayee calls 'Killer Soup' multi-layered masterpiece: Not just a one-time watch

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is seen in the dark comedy thriller series ‘Killer Soup’, shared that the show is not just a one-time watch, and it's like peeling back the layers of an onion -- there's always more to discover. The versatile actor said that he is fortunate to be a part of this masterpiece.



Layered with complex character arcs, the series boasts a stunning visual and captive narrative. Loosely inspired by a news headline, this work of fiction, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, and Manoj narrates the gripping tale of an ambitious housewife pursuing her dream of owning a restaurant and perfecting a soup recipe, only to be entangled in a web of lies and cover-ups.

The actor has urged viewers to indulge in multiple viewings of the series, emphasising the value of savouring each episode for an elevated entertainment experience.

Talking about the same, Manoj said: "Killer Soup is not just a one-time watch. To truly appreciate the artistry and effort that has gone into the series, I urge viewers to watch it at least thrice. Each viewing will bring forth new realisations and a deeper connection to the characters and their resolutions.”

Manoj, who plays a dual role as Prabhakar ‘Prabhu’ Shetty, and Umesh Shetty, shared: “It's like peeling back the layers of an onion – there's always more to discover. There are so many subtle elements in the story and the characters that you might miss if you don't pay close attention. Every story chooses its own characters and I am fortunate to be a part of this masterpiece.”

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series promises a compelling blend of love, lust, thrill, and suspense, seasoned with dark humour that sets it apart. At the heart of this culinary drama is Swathi Shetty, a woman in her early forties portrayed by Konkona.

‘Killer Soup’ is streaming on Netflix.