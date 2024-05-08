Mano sings in D Imman’s music for first time in Eleven

CHENNAI: A racy investigative-thriller directed by Lokkesh Ajls, Eleven stars Naveen Chandra and Reyaa Hari in lead roles. D Imman is composing music for the film. For the first time, Imman and singer Mano are teaming up for an emotional song in the film, for which Kabilan has penned the lyrics.

Talking about the collaboration, Mano said, “I always enjoy Imman’s music. It’s great to sing a song composed by him for the first time. I hope this lively song will be well received.” Commenting on this, music composer D Imman shared, “It was my longtime desire to with Mano. It has been fulfilled now. The number suits his voice very well and he has done an amazing job.”

Bankrolled by Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari, under the banner AR Entertainment, Eleven also stars Abhirami, Aadukalam Naren, Dileepan and Riythvika in prominent roles. Karthik Ashokan handles cinematography and National Award-winning editor Srikanth NB is taking care of the cuts.

Eleven, a bilingual thriller, is currently in the post-production stage.